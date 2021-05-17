Canada's Kerri Einarson and Brad Gushue are taking on Spain's Oihane Otaegi and Mikel Unanue in their opening game at the World Mixed Doubles Curling Championship.

Canada is in Group A and will need to finish in the top three after a nine-game round robin to qualify for the playoffs. Group B also has 10 teams and the top seven overall duos after round robin play will qualify their countries for the Olympics.

Canada 6 vs. Spain 6

Eighth End - Spain has hammer

Seventh End

Using the power play, Canada was in great position to score multiple points and take the lead, but Kerri Einarson's last throw wrecked on the guard and knocked out one of Canada's shot stones in the rings, leading to a score of just a single. The game is tied with one end remaining.

Sixth End

Spain used the power play in the sixth end, but after some misses, they were forced to make an open hit to score just a single point. They lead by one with two ends remaining.

Fifth End

After Spain's last stone failed to curl enough, Kerri Einarson made an open nose hit to score three and tie the game at 5-5 with three ends remaining.

Fourth End

Canada appeared they were in good position to pick up a steal, but Spain's Mikel Unanue made a beautiful angle tap with the last throw of the end to score the single and take a 5-2 lead at the break.

Spain 🇪🇸 make a perfect tap-up under pressure for a single point to take the lead! 🤩



Like & share| Visit https://t.co/3BIJm3w0Vf for more info. #Roadto2022 #curling pic.twitter.com/azbXdoTmOM — World Curling (@worldcurling) May 17, 2021

Third End

Canada pull within two by scoring a deuce in the third end. On their last, Spain bumped their own to sit third shot, leaving Canada and Kerri Einarson with a tough draw to score three. Throwing in a wide path, Einarson came up short and Canada settled for the two.

Second End

Spain stole another single to expand their lead to 4-0.

First End

Facing three Spanish stones in the four-foot, Kerri Einarson attempted a tap to score a single point on her last throw, but overcurled and pushed Canada's stone into the back eight-foot. Spain leads 3-0 after the first end.