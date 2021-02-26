Spring training is underway for hundreds of baseball players in Florida and Arizona, but Kelvin Herrera won't be among them.

The veteran reliever announced his retirement on Friday after 10 seasons in the majors.

"I want to thank everyone who has been a part of my career, starting with the Kansas City Royals organization who believed in this kid from Tenares, Dominican Republic and gave him and chance to do something meaningful with his life," the 31-year-old Herrera said in a statement. "From ownership, to the front office, the staff, my teammates and last but not least, the fans. I owe you guys everything."

Breaking into the majors in 2011, Herrera quickly became a key cog in the Royals' vaunted bullpen. An All-Star in both 2015 and 2016, Herrera helped the Royals win their first World Series in 30 years in 2015.

After splitting the 2018 season between the Royals and Washington Nationals, Herrera spent 2019 and 2020 with the Chicago White Sox. He was designated for assignment on July 31 and did not return to the majors.

Herrera finishes his career with a 27-32 record, 3.21 earned run average, 61 saves and WHIP of 1.203 over 513.2 innings pitched in 522 games.