Former Buffalo Sabres forward Matt Moulson will continue his career in the AHL.

The 35-year-old signed a one-year deal with the Hershey Bears on Wednesday after spending the majority of the past two seasons on loan to the league's Ontario Reign.

Moulson became a free agent on July 1 after playing out the five-year, $25 million contract signed with the Sabres in 2014. He was waived by the Sabres and then loaned to the Reign in December of 2017 after starting the season with no points and a minus-9 rating in in 14 games.

A 30-goal scorer in three straight seasons with the New York Islanders form 2009-2012, Moulson scored just 35 goals in his first three seasons with the Sabres upon signing as a free agent. He first joined the team in a trade from the Islanders during the 2013-14 season, but was flipped again at the trade deadline that season to the Minnesota Wild.

Moulson scored 28 goals and posted 62 points in 68 games with the Reign last season.