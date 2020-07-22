CALGARY — Former Canadian women's hockey team player Therese Brisson is the new president and chief executive officer of Alpine Canada.

Brisson won an Olympic gold medal in 2002 in Salt Lake City, as well as a silver in 1998 when women's hockey made its Olympic debut in Nagano, Japan.

The defender was captain of the Canadian women from 1999 to 2001 and earned six world championship gold medals during her career.

The 53-year-old from Dollard-Des-Ormeaux, Que., takes over as the head of Canada's governing body of skiing Aug. 4.

Vania Grandi resigned as CEO in May after almost two and a half years in the job.

Brisson has been a corporate treasurer and secretary of Own The Podium and a Canadian Olympic Committee director since her retirement from hockey.

She's also worked in sales and marketing for consumer product companies.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 22, 2020.