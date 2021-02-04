Former Detroit Red Wings forward Justin Abdelkader has signed with Switzerland's EV Zug as he looks to continue his playing career.

"He has earned enough in his career and does not come to us for the money. He just wants to play again and present himself on the market, which is why his obligation practically does not burden our budget,” EVZ sports director Reto Kläy said, per Google translate.

Abdelkader was bought out by the Red Wings in October with three years remaining on his contract at a $4.25 million cap hit.

The 33-year-old posted three assists in 49 games with the Red Wings last season.

Abdelkader signed a seven-year, $29.75 million contract extension with the Red Wings in 2015 following a career season in which he scored 23 goals and posted 44 points in 71 games in the 2014-15 campaign. He scored a total of 26 goals in the four seasons of the contract.

A second-round pick of the Red Wings in 2005, Abdelkader 106 goals and 252 points in 739 career games with the team.