Ryan Spooner is headed across the pond.

The 27-year-old forward, who spent time with the New York Rangers, Edmonton Oilers and Vancouver Canucks last season, has signed a one-year contract with Switzerland's HC Lugano.

Spooner scored three goals and posted nine points in 52 games with the three teams last season. He also scored two goals and added four assists in seven games with the Bakersfield Condors, the Oilers' AHL affiliate.

Spooner signed a two-year, $8 million contract with the Rangers last summer, but was traded to the Oilers just 16 games into this past season for Ryan Strome. He was then traded again in February, heading to the Canucks for forward Sam Gagner. The Canucks bought out the final year of his contract last month.

Prior to this past season, Spooner had posted at least 11 goals and 39 points in each the previous three years.

Drafted 45th overall by the Boston Bruins in 2010, Spooner has 48 goals and 119 assists in 325 regular-season NHL games. He's also added two assists in four playoff outings.