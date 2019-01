Hours after being released by the Edmonton Eskimos in order to pursue an NFL opportunity, Mercy Maston has signed with the Philadelphia Eagles according to TSN's Farhan Lalji.

Maston played 12 games for the Eskimos last season, recording 30 defensive tackles to go along with two interceptions.

The 26-year-old entered the CFL as a rookie in 2017 and has 57 defensive tackles through 19 career games.