Former Edmonton Eskimos defensive tackle Jake Ceresna has signed a futures deal with the New York Giants.

Excited to announce I’ve signed a contract with the New York Giants. I want to thank the good lord above for continuing to bless me. I want to thank my friends and family for continuing to… https://t.co/qYbXzAXDvX — Jake Ceresna (@JakeCeresna) December 31, 2018

Ceresna announced the deal on his Instagram feed Monday, the first day CFL players can sign futures deals with NFL teams.

The 24-year-old Ceresna finished with 32 tackles and eight sacks in 18 games for the Eskimos last season. 2018 was his second in the CFL after starting his career with the Ottawa Redblacks. Ceresna had 18 tackles and two sacks in 14 games in Ottawa his rookie season.