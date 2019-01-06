The Canadian Football League's leading receiver last season Duke Williams has signed with the Buffalo Bills, according to TSN's Farhan Lalji.

The Eskimos released Williams last week, ahead of his scheduled free agency in February, to pursue NFL opportunities.

In his second season in the CFL, Williams led the league in receiving yards with 1,579. He also tied for the league lead in receiving touchdowns with 11.

The 25-year-old Auburn product finished with 134 receptions for 2,294 yards and 15 touchdowns in 31 games with the Eskimos.