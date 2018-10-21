Charles Wang, the former owner of the New York Islanders, has died at the age of 74, his attorney announced on Sunday.

A cause of death was not revealed.

Born in Shanghai and raised in Brooklyn, Wang purchased the Islanders in 2000 and sold a majority stake in 2016 to the team's current owners, Jon Ledecky and Scott Malkin.

"He treasured his association with the team and its devoted fans," Wang's family said in a statement.

Wang's tenure with the Islanders was marked with arena uncertainty. Wang spearheaded a drive for a new facility in Uniondale, NY as the Nassau Coliseum continued to grow outdated. Wang's ambitious Lighthouse Project that sought to transform the Coliseum and the surrounding area was rejected by voters in 2011. In 2015, Wang reached a deal to move the club to Brooklyn's Barclays Center, home of the Nets, in a move that proved unpopular with players and fans alike.

Educated at Queens College where he earned a BS in mathematics and physics, Wang founded Computer Associates International in 1976. By 1989, the company had reached $1 billion in revenue.

Wang was also a noted philanthropist. Among the causes championed by Wang included the founding of the Smile Train charity in 1999 that efforted to help children with cleft palates, as well as helping create Project Hope in 2006, that sought to help grow the game of hockey in China.