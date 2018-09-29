TORONTO — Former Maple Leaf Greg Terrion, who played six seasons for Toronto during the 1980s, has died. He was 58.

The team announced Terrion's death in a tweet Saturday afternoon.

Terrion began his NHL career with the Los Angeles Kings, playing 73 games during the 1980-81 season. He stayed in L.A. for two years before joining the Leafs from 1982-1988.

Terrion, a forward from Marmora, Ont., scored 93 goals and added 150 assists over 561 NHL games.

He also played in 35 playoff games, all but three of those with Toronto, scoring twice and tacking on nine assists.

Terrion capped his career with a 60-game stint with the Newmarket Saints of the American Hockey League in 1988-89.