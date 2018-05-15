Former BC Lions linebacker Adam Bighill was released by the New Orleans Saints Monday, according to a report from The Times-Picayune in New Orleans.

Bighill was one of four Saints' players released.

The 29-year-old played in three games for the Saints last year, his lone season with the club.

Bighill played six seasons with the Lions in the CFL before signing with the Saints. The Central Washington product was a four-time CFL All-Star and five-time West Division All-Star and had 489 tackles, 33 sacks, and eight interceptions in his time in BC.