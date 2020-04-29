Former MLB slugger Manny Ramirez wants to return to professional baseball.

Speaking to Mark Buckton of The Taiwan Times, Ramirez, who will turn 48-years-old on May 30, said he is hoping to find a home in the Chinese Professional Baseball League (CPBL) in Taiwan, currently the only pro baseball league playing in the world due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"My goal for 2020, is to find a roster spot in the CPBL," said Ramirez. "I have been itching to get back in the batter’s box and be able to compete again. I also miss being around teammates and team dinners post-game."

After retiring from the Majors in 2011, Ramirez played 49 games with the EDA Rhinos of the CPBL, hitting .352 with eight home runs and 43 RBIs.

The native of Dominican Republic noted that he'd be interested in a player-coach role as well, saying it would be beneficial for the league.

"I know if I was given the opportunity to come in an organization as a player-coach, it would do great things for the organization and the league," he explained. "When I arrived in 2013, attendances nearly quadrupled overnight. That means, there is love for the game and the fans will come but the owners must bring what the fans want."

The outfielder spent 19 years in the MLB, breaking into the league with the Cleveland Indians in 1993, later joining the Boston Red Sox in 2001 where he captured two World Series titles and a World Series MVP in 2004. Ramirez spent time with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Chicago White Sox and Tampa Bay Rays to finish his career.

Over 2,302 career games, Ramirez hit .312 with 555 home runs and 1,831 RBIs. Ramirez is a 12-time All-Star and nine Silver Slugger winner.