Former NBA Commissioner David Stern passed away on Jan.1 2020 at age 77 after battling complications from a brain hemorrhage.

Stern underwent emergency surgery at Mount Sinai St. Luke's Hospital on Dec. 12 after he was stricken at a midtown Manhattan restaurant. He is survived by two sons, Eric and Andrew, as well as his wife, Dianne.

The native of New York served exactly 30 years as the NBA's longest-tenured commissioner before Adam Silver succeeded him on Feb. 1, 2014.

In an statement Silver said, "For 22 years, I had a courtside seat to watch David in action. He was a mentor and one of my dearest friends. We spent countless hours in the office, at arenas and on planes wherever the game would take us. Like every NBA legend, David had extraordinary talents, but with him it was always about the fundamentals – preparation, attention to detail, and hard work."

Stern oversaw the growth of the NBA into a league whose games were televised in more than 200 countries and territories and in more than 40 languages. He had remained affiliated with the league and held the title of commissioner emeritus.

His leadership prompted the addition of seven expansion franchises, including its venture back into Canada with the addition of the Toronto Raptors in 1993 and the Vancouver Grizzlies in 1994. The league’s continued growth saw the Raptors become the first NBA champion outside of the United States this past summer.

Stern had a hand in the creation of the WNBA and NBA Development League, now called the G League — which will have a franchise in Mexico starting with the 2020-21 season. He also helped create numerous initiatives, including drug testing, the salary cap and a dress code.

“David took over the NBA in 1984 with the league at a crossroads. But over the course of 30 years as Commissioner, he ushered in the modern global NBA. He launched groundbreaking media and marketing partnerships, digital assets and social responsibility programs that have brought the game to billions of people around the world. Because of David, the NBA is a truly global brand – making him not only one of the greatest sports commissioners of all time but also one of the most influential business leaders of his generation." Silver added.

After leaving his position as commissioner, Stern stayed busy travelling overseas on the league's behalf, doing public speaking and consulting. He was inducted to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2014. Additionally, Stern remained active in his other interests, such as sports technology.

He would not allow staffers to use the word “retire” when he left his office, because he never intended to stop working. He has kept an office in New York and regularly travels into Manhattan for work on the projects he pursued once he turned the league over to Silver.

“Every member of the NBA family is the beneficiary of David’s vision, generosity and inspiration. Our deepest condolences go out to David’s wife, Dianne, their sons, Andrew and Eric, and their extended family, and we share our grief with everyone whose life was touched by him.” Said Silver.