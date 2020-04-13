Former NFL quarterback Tarvaris Jackson passed away Sunday night after being involved in a car accident in Alabama.

He was 36.

A Tennessee State spokesperson confirmed Jackson's death to ESPN.

Jackson spent 10 seasons in the NFL with the Minnesota Vikings, Buffalo Bills and Seattle Seahawks. A second-round pick of the Vikings in 2006, he guided the team to an 8-4 record as a starter during the 2007 season. He started one playoff game for the Vikings, in 2008, losing 24-16 to the Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild-Card round.

A native of Montgomery, AL., Jackson joined the Seahawks as a backup quarterback in 2011 and won a Super Bowl title with the team in 2013.

TJack... you will be missed. Praying for your family...Love you man. 💔 — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) April 13, 2020

Jackson officially retired in 2018, three years after last appearing in a game with the Seahawks, and moved into coaching.

In 2019, he joined Tennessee State as the quarterbacks coach and offensive analyst.