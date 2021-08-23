Former NHLer Jimmy Hayes passes away at 31

Former NHL player Jimmy Hayes has died at age 31.

Boston College Hockey is heartbroken over the passing of Jimmy Hayes. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the entire Hayes family. pic.twitter.com/2nL59U6Fgs — BC Hockey (@BCHockey) August 23, 2021

A second-round pick (60th overall) by the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2008, Hayes played 334 games in the NHL, recording 54 goals and 109 points split between the Chicago Blackhawks, Florida Panthers, Boston Bruins and New Jersey Devils.

He last played professional hockey in 2018-19 with the AHL’s Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

He is the older brother of Philadelphia Flyers forward Kevin Hayes.