Former NHL forward Scottie Upshall has signed with HC Ambri-Piotta in the Swiss National A League, according to TSN's Senior Hockey Reporter Frank Seravalli.

The contract extends until Christmas, when Upshall hopes to represent Team Canada at the Spengler Cup.

Upshall played 15 years in the NHL, recording 138 goals and 285 points in 759 games. He had stints with the Nashville Predators, Philadelphia Flyers, Phoenix Coyotes, Columbus Blue Jackets, Florida Panthers and St. Louis Blues.

He signed a professional try-out contract with the Edmonton Oilers in 2018 but was released before appearing in a preseason game. He would sit out the 2018-19 season. Upshall signed a PTO with the Dallas Stars on Aug. 26 but was released before the start of the season.

He was drafted in the first round (seventh overall) by the Predators at the 2002 NHL Draft.