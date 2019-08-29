31m ago
Veteran defenceman Lovejoy retires at 35
TSN.ca Staff
Veteran NHL defenceman Ben Lovejoy announced his retirement on Wednesday after 11 seasons in the league.
Lovejoy spent time with the Pittsburgh Penguins, Anaheim Ducks, New Jersey Devils and Dallas Stars during his career, winning the Stanley Cup as a member of the Penguins in 2016.
The 35-year-old had two goals and nine points in 71 games with the Devils and Stars last season, adding one assist in 13 playoff games with the Stars.
The Concord, New Hampshire native played in 544 career NHL regular season games tallying 20 goals and 81 assists for 101 points. He added five goals and 11 assists for 16 points in 76 playoff games.
Lovejoy started his professional career with the Norfolk Admirals of the American Hockey League after going undrafted. He previously played three years at Dartmouth of the NCAA.
On December 7, 2017, Lovejoy announced he would be donating his brain to concussion research, becoming the first active NHL player to do so.