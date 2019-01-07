47m ago
Former Roughriders LB Eguavoen signs with Dolphins
TSN.ca Staff
Former Saskatchewan Roughriders linebacker Sam Eguavoen has signed a futures deal with the Miami Dolphins, TSN Football Insider Dave Naylor confirmed.
3DownNation's Justin Dunk originally reported the news.
The Roughriders released Eguavoen, who was scheduled to become a free agent next month, earlier this month to sign in the NFL.
The 25-year-old spent the last three seasons with the Roughriders, finishing with 81 tackles, three sacks, and an interception last season.