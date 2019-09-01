2h ago
Former Riders LB Eguavoen makes Dolphins
Former Saskatchewan Roughriders linebacker Samuel Eguavoen has made the Miami Dolphins' 53-man roster ahead of the NFL regular season.
TSN.ca Staff
Former CFL standouts Singleton, Williams, Spencer waived from NFL rosters
VIDEO SIGN OUT
Former Saskatchewan Roughriders linebacker Samuel Eguavoen has made the Miami Dolphins' 53-man roster ahead of the NFL regular season.
Eguavoen spent the past three seasons with the Roughriders, and the 26-year-old finished last year with 81 tackles, three sacks, and an interception.