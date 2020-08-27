Atkins says Jays will have another discussion about whether or not to play tonight

Former Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Anthony Alford was claimed off waivers by the Pittsburgh Pirates Thursday.

Former #BlueJays front office exec Ben Cherington wants a look at the 26-year-old. — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) August 27, 2020

Former Blue Jays executive Ben Cherington is now the Pirates general manager.

Alford appeared in 13 games for the Jays this season with 16 plate appearances, hitting .188/.188/.375 with one home run and three RBIs. Alford also had three stolen bases for the Jays.

The 26-year-old bounced between the Jays and their minor league system the past four years, and ended his time in Toronto batting .155/.200/.254 with two home runs and five RBIs, and six stolen bases, in 46 games with the team.