Former Toronto Maple Leafs forward Miroslav Frycer has passed away at the age of 61.

Frycer was serving as head coach Czech ICE League team Orli Znojmo, who confirmed his death on Tuesday.

Jsou zprávy, které se nepíšou lehce. Ve věku 61 let nás navždy opustil Miroslav Fryčer😢



Sportovnímu manažerovi a hlavnímu trenérovi Orlů bylo 61 let. Klub se připojuje k vyjádření hluboké upřímné soustrasti rodině a pozůstalým.



Odpočívejte v pokoji, trenére... pic.twitter.com/hZagmpIn19 — Aqotec Orli Znojmo (@orliznojmo) April 27, 2021

Frycer represented Czechoslovakia at the 1980 Olympics in Lake Placid and defected a year later to join the Quebec Nordiques. He was traded to the Maple Leafs in his first season, and would play six more seasons in Toronto.

An All-Star with the Maple Leafs in 1985, Frycer posted 147 goals and 330 points in 415 NHL games with the Nordiques, Maple Leafs, Detroit Red Wings and Edmonton Oilers.