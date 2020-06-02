Tucker shares if a veteran coach is the difference between winning and losing in the playoff

Former Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Frankie Corrado has signed with MODO in Sweden. Modo announced the signing on Monday.

The 27-year-old Corrado played 41 games over two seasons for the Maple Leafs from 2015-17. Corrado also played for the Vancouver Canucks and Pittsburgh Penguins and recorded three goals and five assists in 76 career NHL games.

"I am a stable defensive back who skates a lot and always put the defensive first," Corrado said in a MODO statement. "The coming season, I want to contribute even more in the offensive game and keep up with the attacks where I will not hesitate when I get the opportunity."

The 2011 fifth round pick most recently played for the Belleville Senators in the AHL, recording 10 assists in 36 games this season before hockey was put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.