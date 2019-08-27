If Canada wasn’t already on the basketball world radar, the Toronto Raptors certainly opened eyes this summer by becoming the first NBA championship team outside of the United States.

Another basketball world title will be contested in The Six this Saturday when the best 3-on-3 teams from across the globe compete in the Red Bull Reign World Final 2019. More than 2,500 athletes and 650 teams from 16 countries have competed in qualifying tournaments to get to this point.

The tournament will be played between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. on two custom courts designed by local artists Bryan Espiritu and Ghostface Adam at The Bentway, a public space underneath the Gardiner Expressway. Entry is free for spectators.

Former Toronto Raptor and 3-on-3 basketball advocate Jerome “Junk Yard Dog” Williams is the president of Young3, a youth division of the Big3 professional 3-on-3 league that focuses on teaching youth basketball skills and the 3-on-3 game in communities around the United States.

Williams recently sat down with TSN.ca to talk about the Red Bull Reign World Final, his passion for the 3-on-3 game, the growth of basketball in Canada and the upcoming Raptors season.

TSN.ca: Why is it important for Toronto and Canadian Basketball to host a tournament like the Red Bull Reign World Final 2019?

Williams: “Red Bull Reign is a tournament that I feel like is really stepping into that upper echelon of conversation because they [Red Bull] are known for some of their extreme sports, but them getting into basketball is a good thing because there are a lot of basketball fans and people who play the sport. The Red Bull Reign tournament is both men and women, and it’s just exciting 3-on-3 basketball. It’s half-court, so you have to keep your eyes in one direction. You don’t have to keep your head on a swivel and elements of 3-on-3 are really exciting because it’s such fast-paced basketball.”

TSN.ca: Are there any teams you would consider favourites to win?

Williams: “Well, these teams are coming from all over the world. They’re the best teams from the Philippines, Tokyo, Africa, Europe. It makes it exciting for them to all be culminating here, bring all the cultures together in a city like Toronto that is so multi-cultural… But I’m looking for big things from the Philippines and the U.K.”

TSN.ca: What interested you in joining the Young3 and the 3-on-3 movement and what is the best part of your new job?

Williams: “The most rewarding part is just the overall development of 3-on-3 basketball. [3-on-3] is something I used to play back in the day and with the Big3 having social responsibility and wanting to get out in the community, it’s really about fan development and getting fans engaged in the game of basketball from a 3-on-3 perspective. They’ve known NBA for such a long time, [but] what does professional 3-on-3 look like? And that’s what the Young3 brings to the table. It brings the kids into the element of learning how to play 3-on-3, seeing the dynamics of it, because it’s a fun atmosphere. It’s a fun sport, so that’s why I keep it fun and engaging for the kids, so they can really be drawn to it.”

TSN.ca: Basketball is rapidly growing in Canada, especially among the youth. How has the sport in Canada changed/grown since your days with the Raptors?

Williams: “The biggest change is just over the years, their development of top NBA talent that’s been drafted. Just recently from Jamal Murray to Andrew Wiggins, starting off with guys like Cory Joseph and Tristan Thompson - those guys I’ve coached at Findlay Prep in the States when they were in their high school days. But that’s the biggest change, the steady growth of talent coming out of not only Toronto, but out of Canada overall. You have a lot of young talent that should be able to contend for a world championship in basketball.”

TSN.ca: Hopefully the national team can follow suit with the country’s only NBA team and become champions. What was your initial reaction to the Raptors winning the NBA title?

Williams: “[I felt] overall excitement – not only for the city, but for the fans. The Raptors are going into their 25th season and being the NBA champs is huge for the franchise. There are still 11 or 12 teams out there that have not yet received an NBA championship, so you can imagine it being their first here in Toronto and first ever outside the U.S. is awesome.”

TSN.ca: It’s been a wild off-season for the Raptors, from the massive championship parade to Kawhi Leonard’s eventual departure. Looking ahead to the 2019-20 NBA season, where do you see this team finishing?

Williams: Definitely still a title contender, just from the mere fact that without Kawhi Leonard last year they had a 17-5 record. This is a team you can’t count out. They still have perennial all-star Kyle Lowry, a healthy Marc Gasol - former defensive player of the year, Serge Ibaka, [Fred] VanVleet and my man, most-improved, Pascal Siakam. So, this is definitely a team that when you have a couple of players step up into that role, could fill the shoes [of Leonard].”

TSN.ca: So do you still consider yourself a Toronto Raptor or do you spread the love equally to all four NBA teams you played for during your career?

Williams: "No, it’s not equal! …If I were to split the pie from the 100th percentile, the Raptors would have the highest percentage of love from the dog pound. I still love them all; they’re like kids… [but] you still have your favourite.”