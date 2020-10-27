Oscar Fantenberg is headed back to Europe.

The Kontinental Hockey League's SKA St. Petersburg announced a one-year deal with the former Vancouver Canucks defenceman on Tuesday.

Fantenberg, 29, split last season between the Canucks and their American Hockey League-affiliate Utica Comets.

In 36 games with the Canucks last season, Fantenberg had a goal and five assists.

A native of Ljungby, Sweden, Fantenberg has appeared in 124 NHL games over four seasons with the Canucks, Calgary Flames and Los Angeles Kings. 

This marks a second stint in the KHL for Fantenberg. He played 44 games for HC Sochi during the 2016-2017 season.