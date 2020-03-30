Eddie Lack is calling it a day.

The 32-year-old former Vancouver Canucks goaltender announced his retirement with a series of videos on Twitter on Monday afternoon.

It time for me to RETIRE. The next 7 minutes are a tribute to All of you that were with me during this crazy ride and my way of saying - THANK YOU.



P.S. Luongo might be in the video ... (1/4) pic.twitter.com/bCsc93QCRD — Eddie Lack 🇸🇪 (@eddielack) March 30, 2020

A native of Norrtalje, Sweden, Lack appeared in 143 NHL games over six seasons.

His greatest success came as a member of the Canucks, starting in 82 games from 2013 to 2015, going 34-30-9 with a goals against average of 2.43 and a .916 save percentage over two seasons.

Lack also played for the Carolina Hurricanes, Calgary Flames and New Jersey Devils with whom he last played in the NHL during the 2018-19 season.

He finished his NHL career with a mark of 56-55-18 with a 2.62 GAA and .909 SV%.

Internationally, Lack was a member of the gold medal-winning Sweden team at the 2017 IIHF World Hockey Championship.

Currently, Lack serves as an assistant coach with the Arizona State hockey program.