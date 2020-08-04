Former Washington Capitals forward Brendan Leipsic signed a one-year contract with the CSKA Moscow of the KHL on Tuesday.

Leipsic, 26, was placed on unconditional waivers by the Captials for the purpose of terminating his contract on May 8 after it was revealed he made numerous misogynistic comments in an Instagram group chat.

⚡Брендан Лайпсик стал игроком ЦСКА⚡



Хоккеист подписал однолетний контракт с армейским клубом.https://t.co/uu6gEMC0bH pic.twitter.com/oZowGMZftG — ХК ЦСКА Москва (@hccska) August 4, 2020

Leipsic has spent time with five different NHL organizations since 2015. He had three goals and 11 points in 61 games with the Captials this season.