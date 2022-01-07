Former Western Mustangs head coach Haylor passes away at age 76

Larry Haylor, who guided the Western Mustangs to two Vanier Cup titles as head coach, has died at the age of 76.

An official at Western said late Friday that Haylor had suffered a heart attack Thursday.

Haylor's passing is the second big blow to Western football. Former head coach Darwin Semotiuk passed away earlier this week, also at the age of 76.

Haylor took over as head coach at Western from Semotiuk in 1984. Haylor, of Prince Albert, Sask., played quarterback at the University of Saskatchewan.

He led the Mustangs to eight Yates Cup championships between 1985 and 1998 and Vanier Cup titles in 1989 and 1994.

Haylor retired as Western's head coach in 2006 with a record of 178-47-4. He was inducted into the Canadian Football Hall of Fame in 2014.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 7, 2022.