2h ago
Streveler the primary backup QB for Cardinals
Former Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback Chris Streveler is the primary backup at the position for the Arizona Cardinals. Streveler is behind starter Kyler Murray but ahead of third-string QB Brett Hundley on the Cardinals depth chart.
TSN.ca Staff
Former Bombers QB Streveler credits CFL for helping guide his journey to NFL
VIDEO SIGN OUT
Former Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback Chris Streveler is the primary backup at the position for the Arizona Cardinals.
Streveler is behind starter Kyler Murray but ahead of third-string QB Brett Hundley on the Cardinals depth chart, with Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury saying he feels Streveler gives his team an edge.
In the Cardinals' Week 1 win over the defending NFC champion San Francisco 49ers, Streveler finished with one carry for three yards.