Former Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback Chris Streveler is the primary backup at the position for the Arizona Cardinals.

Streveler is behind starter Kyler Murray but ahead of third-string QB Brett Hundley on the Cardinals depth chart, with Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury saying he feels Streveler gives his team an edge.

In the Cardinals' Week 1 win over the defending NFC champion San Francisco 49ers, Streveler finished with one carry for three yards.