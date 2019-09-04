Free agent forward Drew Stafford will attend the Minnesota Wild's training camp on a professional tryout.

A veteran of 13 NHL seasons, Stafford has played in 841 regular-season games, recording 196 goals and 428 points. He has stints with the Buffalo Sabres, Winnipeg Jets, Boston Bruins and most recently the New Jersey Devils.

Stafford, 33, was drafted in the first round (13th overall) by the Sabres at the 2004 NHL Draft.