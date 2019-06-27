OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators have re-signed forward Jack Rodewald to a one-year, two-way contract.

The deal will carry an annual value of US$725,000 in the NHL and $100,000 in the American Hockey League.

Rodewald, 25, set professional career highs in all offensive categories last season, including goals (23), assists (24) and points (47) in 59 games with AHL Belleville.

The undrafted Winnipeg native also played six NHL games with Ottawa.

Rodewald signed a pro tryout contract with the Senators in November 2016 before agreeing to a two-year, entry-level deal in October 2017.