Dorion: We are bringing in leaders, character players that want to be in Ottawa

OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators have re-signed forward Nick Paul to a one-year, two-way contract.

The deal is worth US$750,000 in the NHL and $165,000 in the American Hockey League.

Paul, 24, split last season between AHL Belleville and Ottawa. He had a professional career-high 39 points (16 goals, 23 assists) in 43 games with Belleville and two points (one goal, one assists) in 20 games for Ottawa.

Acquired by Ottawa in a deal with the Dallas Stars in July 2014, the native of Mississauga, Ont., has played 214 AHL games and 56 NHL games with the Senators' organization.