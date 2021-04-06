Carolina Hurricanes forward Jason Cotton and Minnesota Wild forward Kyle Rau have been placed on waivers.

Jason Cotton, who the #Canes signed alongside his brother David in March 2020, is on unconditional waivers. Jason has indicated to the team that he would like to retire. — Michael Smith (@MSmithCanes) April 6, 2021

According to team reporter Michael Smith, Cotton has indicated to the team that he would like to retire.

The 26-year-old has four goals and two assists in 17 games so far this season for the ECHL's Fort Wayne Komets and zero points in one game for the AHL's Chicago Wolves. He was signed alongside his brother, David, in March of 2020.

Rau, 28, has appeared in 10 games with Minnesota this season and has one assist. He has also spent time with the Florida Panthers at the NHL level.

Meanwhile, forwards Lucas Wallmark and Tanner Kero cleared after being waived on Monday.