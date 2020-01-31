Four Canadians have been named as participants for this year's Rising Stars Game.

Canadians Brandon Clarke (Memphis Grizzlies), Nickeil Alexander-Walker (New Orleans Pelicans), RJ Barrett (New York Knicks) and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City Thunder) were voted to play in the game by assistant coaches around the NBA. They are part of a 10-player World team that will take on the 11 best first- and second-year players from the United States.

Joining the Canadians on the World team are Dallas Mavericks star and 2020 All-Star Game starter, Luka Doncic, Deandre Ayton of the Phoenix Suns, Rui Hachimura and Moritz Wagner of the Washington Wizards, Svi Mykhailiuk of the Detroit Pistons and Josh Okogie of Minnesota Timberwolves.

The U.S team is comprised of Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks, Ja Morant of the Grizzlies, Zion Williamson of the New Orleans Pelicans, Miles Bridges, PJ Washington and Devonte’ Graham of the Charlotte Hornets, Wendell Carter Jr. of the Chicago Bulls, Tyler Herro and Kendrick Nunn of the Miami Heat, Jaren Jackson Jr. of the Grizzlies and Eric Paschall of the Golden State Warriors.

The game will take place on Friday, Feb. 14.