The league-leading Tampa Bay Lightning's top stars will be on full display when the city hosts NHL All-Star Weekend later this month.

Top scorer Nikita Kucherov, goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy and defenceman Victor Hedman will join captain Steven Stamkos for the skills competition and 3-on-3 tournament Jan. 27-28 in Tampa, Florida. Kucherov has the most points in the league and Vasilevskiy the most victories in leading the Lightning to an NHL-best 65 points so far this season.

With four players on the Atlantic Division team, Tampa Bay has the most representation for the showcase event. The Los Angeles Kings will send three players to Tampa: centre Anze Kopitar, defenceman Drew Doughty and goalie Jonathan Quick. The league announced the full All-Star rosters on Wednesday as selected by the NHL's hockey operations department.

Sidney Crosby and Kris Letang of the defending Stanley Cup-champion Pittsburgh Penguins were added to the Metropolitan Division team that also includes Washington Capitals winger Alex Ovechkin and goalie Braden Holtby. New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist was selected to his fourth All-Star Weekend.

The surprise Vegas Golden Knights got two All-Stars: goalie Marc-Andre Fleury and winger James Neal. Reigning Hart Trophy winner Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers is also on the Pacific Division roster.

The Winnipeg Jets were the only Canadian team to have more than one All-Star. They'll send forward Blake Wheeler and goaltender Connor Hellebuyck to the Central Division team. Both are first time All-Stars.

Montreal goaltender Carey Price was selected to an All-Star roster for the sixth time in his career. He'll be joined on the Atlantic Division team by Toronto centre Auston Matthews and Ottawa defenceman Erik Karlsson.

Joining McDavid on the Pacific Division team is Calgary Flames forward Johnny Gaudreau, who will appear in his fourth All-Star weekend in as many seasons. Vancouver rookie forward Brock Boeser was also selected.

All 31 teams must have at least one representative with the divisional teams limited to six forwards, three defencemen and two goalies.

— With files from The Canadian Press