After 16 seasons and 1,877 games, Jose Reyes is calling it a career.

The former New York Mets, Miami Marlins, Toronto Blue Jays and Colorado Rockies shortstop made the announcement on Wednesday.

Reyes, 37, hasn't played in the majors since 2018 when he was in his second three-year stint with the Mets.

A four-time All-Star during his first nine seasons with the Mets from 2003 to 2011, Reyes acknowledged the Queens faithful in his announcement.

"Mets fans, what can I say?," Reyes wrote. "We never got the ring we hoped we would get. But I can't imagine playing in front of any better fans in the whole world."

The Santiago, Dominican Republic native finishes his career as a .283 hitter with 2,138 hits, 145 home runs and 719 runs batted in.