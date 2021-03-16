Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet, Patrick McCaw and Malachi Flynn have been cleared to participate in Toronto's evening practice Tuesday, reports TSN's Josh Lewenberg.

Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet, Patrick McCaw and Malachi Flynn have been cleared to participate in the Raptors' evening practice tonight. Siakam, McCaw, Flynn are listed as questionable for tomorrow's game in Detroit, VanVleet is doubtful. OG Anunoby is still in the H&S protocol — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) March 16, 2021

Siakam, McCaw and Flynn are listed as questionable for Wednesday's game in Detroit against the Pistons, while VanVleet is doubtful.

OG Anunoby remains in the league's health and safety protocol.

All five have been out since before the All-Star Break. Siakam last played on Feb. 24 against the Miami Heat, while Anunoby, VanVleet and McCaw last took the court on Feb. 26 against the Houston Rockets.

Following their matchup with the Pistons, Toronto (17-22) will host the Western Conference-leading Utah Jazz in Tampa on Friday.