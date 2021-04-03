After seven Vancouver Canucks players were listed on the NHL's COVID protocols list on Apr. 2, seven more names have been added to Saturday's list, bringing the total number to 14.

The Canucks have 14 players now listed on the official Covid-19 protocol list:



Travis Boyd; Thatcher Demko; Alex Edler; Adam Gaudette; Travis Hamonic; Jayce Hawyrluk; Braden Holtby; Bo Horvat; Quinn Hughes; Zack MacEwen; Tyler Motte; Tyler Myers; Antoine Roussel; Brandon Sutter — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) April 3, 2021

Plus one taxi squad player and three Canucks coaches have also tested positive https://t.co/os0PG2e07D — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) April 3, 2021

Bo Horvat, Thatcher Demko, Travis Boyd, Jayce Hawyrluk, Tyler Motte, Tyler Myers and Brandon Sutter were added to the NHL's COVID list on Saturday. According to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun, one taxi squad player and three Canucks coaches have also tested positive.

Alex Edler, Braden Holtby, Quinn Hughes, Zack MacEwan and Antoine Roussel were all added to the list on Friday while Travis Hamonic and Adam Gaudette were listed on the COVID protocols list on April 1.

The Canucks had all of their games through April 6 postponed as of Thursday night and are currently scheduled to resume their season on April 8 against the Calgary Flames, pending testing results.

TSN respects the health privacy rights of athletes, and our editorial policy prohibits the reporting of health information surrounding COVID-19 unless confirmed by the athlete, their representative, or organization.