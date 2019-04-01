1h ago
Fox unlikely to sign with Hurricanes
TSN.ca Staff
NHL: Hurricanes 1, Penguins 3
According to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun, Harvard defenceman Adam Fox is unlikely to sign with the Carolina Hurricanes.
LeBrun added that a trade would be the desired route and that the New York Rangers likely top Fox's list of desired teams.
Harvard was eliminated in the NCAA regional semifinal by Northeastern on Mar. 29. If he signs this year, he is eligible to burn off a year of his entry-level contract.
The Hurricanes acquired Fox last summer along with Dougie Hamilton and Micheal Ferland from the Calgary Flames for Elias Lindholm and Noah Hanifin. The 21-year-old was a third-round pick of the Flames in 2016.