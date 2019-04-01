According to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun, Harvard defenceman Adam Fox is unlikely to sign with the Carolina Hurricanes.

Hearing that the Hurricanes have been informed Adam Fox isn't likely to sign with them, that a trade would be the desired route, and I'm guessing the Rangers would top the d-man's list. Carolina looking at its options... — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) April 1, 2019

Obviously would be better for Fox to have the trade happen sooner than later so he can sign and burn first year of entry-level deal. On other hand, the 'Canes have to do what's right for them. Trading him soon or waiting until summer? — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) April 1, 2019

LeBrun added that a trade would be the desired route and that the New York Rangers likely top Fox's list of desired teams.

Rangers have a lot of prospects but could use a young, RHD... so Fox would be of interest, I believe, to the Blueshirts. But at what price? They're not going to pay a first-round pick, I don't imagine, to get it done. So what's fair compensation? — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) April 1, 2019

Harvard was eliminated in the NCAA regional semifinal by Northeastern on Mar. 29. If he signs this year, he is eligible to burn off a year of his entry-level contract.

The Hurricanes acquired Fox last summer along with Dougie Hamilton and Micheal Ferland from the Calgary Flames for Elias Lindholm and Noah Hanifin. The 21-year-old was a third-round pick of the Flames in 2016.

Not overly surprised at this news. Now it’s up to CAR whether to trade him now to a team he will sign with. https://t.co/BYO0gHtmq5 — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) April 1, 2019

Fox has a great fallback position. Go back to Harvard, play senior season, graduate and become UFA next summer. But if he signs now, he could burn a year of ELC and best guess is he wants to turn pro now. So let him do his UFA shopping now, pick a team, CAR works out a trade. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) April 1, 2019

If the team Fox wants to go to, let’s say it’s NYR, wants to play hard ball with CAR in trade talks, Canes could always say, fine, wait a year for him to be UFA then. It’s a bit of a balancing act to get something now vs. nothing next summer. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) April 1, 2019

Sorry, interesting technicality to clarify ability/inability for Fox to burn a year on ELC. If traded, say, to NYR or any team, he’s not eligible to play. BUT, and this is the longest of long shots, CAR could sign and trade him. Fox signing in CAR would burn 1st year of ELC. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) April 1, 2019

As it was explained to me, and my head now hurts, the only way Fox can burn a year of ELC this season would be to sign in CAR because he’s on CAR reserve list. Doesn’t need to play a game to burn it. Could then be traded to NYR but not eligible to play games this season. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) April 1, 2019