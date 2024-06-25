Group D remains up for grabs as France and Poland head into halftime tied 0-0 in the final group stage match at UEFA Euro 2024.

Kylian Mbappe started the match after sitting out France's draw against the Netherlands as he continued to recover from a broken nose. He had a chance to give France the lead in the 41st minute but his shot was deflected just wide by Poland keeper Lukasz Skorupski

Poland’s Robert Lewandowski returned from injury and started his first match of the tournament after missing the first game and coming on as a second-half substitute in the second. He had one of the best scoring chance of the half when he found himself unmarked in the box but sent his header wide of the far post.

While they were unable to score, France ramped up the pressure late in the half, finishing with 58 per cent possession and an 8-6 lead in total shots.

France would win Group D with a victory today. Austria currently holds a 1-0 lead over the Netherlands and would win the group if France loses or draws.

Poland looks to finish the tournament on a high note after dropping their first two matches, 2-1 to the Netherlands and 3-1 to Austria.