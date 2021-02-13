Aquilini says he has no plans for changes with Canucks

Francesco Aquilini says he has no plans to make changes with the Vancouver Canucks.

I have full confidence in Jim, Travis, and this group. I have no plans to make changes. #WeAreAllCanucks — Francesco Aquilini (@fr_aquilini) February 14, 2021

In a series of tweets posted Saturday evening, the Canucks owner wrote that the 2020-21 season has been a "unique year" but he continues to have "full confidence in [general manager Jim Benning], [head coach Travis Green], and this group."

"Roster changes, very little training camp, no pre-season, and just a few practice days. It takes time for new players to fit in and a new group chemistry to take hold, both on and off the ice," he tweeted.

"Contrary to what you may have read or heard, we’re sticking to the path we’re on: building on our core of young talent. Progression is not always a straight line. There is no easy fix, only patience, commitment, and hard work."

Despite the apparent vote of confidence in his team, the Canucks have struggled mightily so far this season and are in the midst of a six-game skid. Vancouver sits second-last in the North Division at 6-11-0 for a total of 12 points. They also have a goal differential of minus-15, second worst in the North behind Ottawa's minus-30.

The Canucks will play the Calgary Flames in the second of four straight meetings between the two clubs Saturday night.