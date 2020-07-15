Dak Prescott's future in Dallas in question after no deal

The deadline for teams to sign franchise-tagged players to extensions is Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET. TSN.ca keeps track of all the latest news and notes on deadline day:

Prescott expected to play on tag

If Dak Prescott is going to sign a long-term deal with the Dallas Cowboys before Wednesday's deadline, a lot is going to have to happen. And quick.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Prescott and the Cowboys are not expected to reach an agreement on a new deal barring any last minute changes. This means the quarterback is expected to play on his $31.4 million franchise tag.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network adds there is little optimism of a deal materializing before Wednesday's cut-off.

Rapoport adds Prescott previously shot down a five-year deal worth approximately $100 million guaranteed.

No deal expected between Bengals, Green

The Cincinnat Bengals and wide receiver A.J. Green are not expecting to get a deal done by Wednesday's franchise tag deadline barring a final-hour push according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Green has not yet signed his franchise tag but will likely play on it, Fowler reports.

Ngakoue, Jags still in standoff

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Yannick Ngakoue asked for a trade months ago while seeking a new contract but the situation hasn't changed much since then.

According to Schefter, the franchise-tagged defensive end has engaged in contract discussions with multiple teams but plans for long-term deals have been challenging amid COVID-19. Schefter adds Ngakoue has been flexible about playing on his franchise tag elsewhere or signing a new long-term deal, while a new contract for him would not hold up a potential trade.

"The holdup so far has been Jacksonville's unwillingness to agree to trade a player who has vowed to move on from the Jaguars," Schefter tweets.

Deal looks unlikely for Thuney, Pats

Michael Giardi of the NFL Network reports that it is "all quiet" on the Joe Thuney front and that it looks like the star offensive lineman will play under the franchise tag in 2020.

Here are the 13 players currently on the franchise tag awaiting new deals:

Dak Prescott - QB, Dallas Cowboys

Yannick Ngakoue - DE, Jacksonville Jaguars

Derrick Henry - RB, Tennessee Titans

A.J. Green - WR, Cincinnati Bengals

Shaq Barrett - DE/OLB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bud Dupree - DE/OLB, Pittsburgh Steelers

Anthony Harris - S, Minnesota Vikings

Hunter Henry - TE, Los Angeles Chargers

Matthew Judon - OLB, Baltimore Ravens

Leonard Williams - DT, New York Giants

Brandon Scherff - G, Washington

Justin Simmons - S, Denver Broncos

Joe Thuney - G, New England Patriots