Francisco Liriano is calling time on his career.

Mike Maulini, the agent for the 38-year-old lefty, issued a statement to FanSided's Robert Murray on behalf of his client.

"I have spent some time recently reflecting on my career and thinking about my future," Liriano wrote. "After many discussions with my family, friends, and others who care about me, I have decided to retire from professional baseball after a 20-year career. I want to thank all the coaches and fans in both the US and the Dominican Republic who have supported me on my baseball journey. I also want to thank my wife and kids for all their love. I’m going to miss playing, but I will stay close to the game as I work with my kids on their own baseball journey. Hopefully, there will be another Liri in MLB soon (no pressure)!"

A native of San Cristobal, Liriano appeared in 419 games over 14 seasons in the majors with the Minnesota Twins, Chicago White Sox, Pittsburgh Pirates, Toronto Blue Jays, Houston Astros and Detroit Tigers.

He finishes his career with a 112-114 mark, 4.15 earned run average and 1.359 WHIP over 1,813.2 innings pitched.

Liriano was an American League All-Star in 2006 with the Twins, posting a 12-3 record that season with a 2.16 ERA and 1.000 WHIP over 121.0 IP.

He appeared in 28 games for the Jays over two seasons in 2016 and 2017 after being acquired from the Bucs in a trade for that saw pitcher Drew Hutchison head to Pittsburgh. With the Jays, Liriano was 8-7 with a 4.33 ERA and 1.455 WHIP over 132.0 IP.

The Jays traded Liriano to the Astros at the 2017 trade deadline for outfielder Teoscar Hernandez and utility player Nori Aoki. Liriano would go on to win the World Series that season with the Astros.

Liriano signed a minor-league deal with the jays ahead of 2021 spring training, but was cut by the club at the end of March.