American Joshua Franco upset Australian Andrew Moloney with a unanimous decision to win the WBA junior bantamweight title on Tuesday night.

The decision at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas marked the first loss of Moloney’s career (21-1, 14 KO). Franco (17-1-2, 8 KO) took the belt after opening a cut over Moloney’s left eye in the 10th round and knocking the champion down in the 11th.

The judges scored the fight 115-112, 114-113, and 114-113 for the new champion.

More details to come.