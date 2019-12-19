Frankie Edgar has never turned away from a fight.

The former UFC lightweight champion enters this Saturday’s bout against “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung on just over two weeks’ notice.

A matchup against one of the featherweight division’s most dangerous finishers would be a tall task for most fighters, but Edgar had no reservations about accepting the spot in the main event of UFC Fight Night in Busan, South Korea.

“I got the opportunity and I jumped all over it,” said Edgar on the TSN MMA Show. “Me and [Zombie] were supposed to get down about a year ago and I just thought, ‘Let's make it happen.’

“I'm pretty much prepared for him. I have a whole camp under my belt for him last year.”

The 38-year old was scheduled to face Jung once before, in Nov. 2018, but was forced to pull out due a torn bicep he suffered while training.

Edgar was originally slated for a bantamweight fight on Jan. 25 with the division’s No. 5 ranked fighter, Cory Sandhagen. In order to replace Brian Ortega in the fight with Jung, the Toms River, N.J., native will return to the featherweight division, where he has been for his last 12 bouts.

“The Answer” may be returning to the 145-pound division at the right time as former champion Max Holloway, who defeated Edgar at UFC 240 this past July, recently lost his title to Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 245.

A new name atop the division may have cleared a path for Edgar to challenge for the 145-pound championship for a fourth time. While the 12-year UFC veteran acknowledges a window of opportunity has opened, he is not looking past the tough task in front of him.

“Yeah, there definitely could be [an opportunity], but I see they want a rematch and if anybody deserves it, it's Max,” said Edgar. “So I'm not really thinking about anything too far ahead at 145 or 135. I'm just worried about Saturday. That's where my focus needs to be.”

Jung is no easy task for any opponent. The former title challenger has earned a finish in his last eight victories, with four coming in the first round.

Edgar has nothing but respect for his opponent, but is confident that he can come out victorious when the dust settles on a fight that is more than a year in the making.

“I wanted to get this fight in. He's a legend in this sport. His style is very fun,” said Edgar. “The dude's called The Zombie for a reason. And I want to go out there and put him away.”