Fred Stanfield, who played in 14 NHL seasons and was a key part of the Boston Bruins' championship teams in the early 1970s, passed away on Monday at the age of 77.

Stanfield played six seasons with the Bruins from 1967 to 1973, helping the team win Stanley Cups in 1970 and 1972.

He was acquired from the Chicago Blackhawks in 1967 in a blockbuster trade that saw the Bruins land forwards Phil Esposito and Ken Hodge for Gilles Marcotte, Pit Martin and Jack Norris.

Centreing Boston's second line between Johnny Bucyk and John 'Pie' McKenzie, Stanfield scored 20 or more goals in all six of his seasons with the Bruins.

He tallied 211 goals and 616 points in 914 NHL games for the Blackhawks, Bruins, Minnesota North Stars and Buffalo Sabres from 1964 to 1978.