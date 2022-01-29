VanVleet questionable, Lowry out as Raptors take on Heat

Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet is listed as questionable with knee soreness for Saturday's game against the Miami Heat, according to TSN's Josh Lewenberg.

Jimmy Butler is listed as probable for the Heat with a toe injury. VanVleet still questionable for the Raps with knee soreness. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) January 29, 2022

The 27-year-old participated in Friday's practice after missing the Raptors' last two games with the injury.

VanVleet is averaging 21.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 7.0 assists over 41 games this season, his sixth in Toronto.

Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry has been ruled out for Saturday's game, his seventh straight absence, due to personal reasons. Forward Jimmy Butler is listed as probable with a toe injury.