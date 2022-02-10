VanVleet (left groin soreness) to miss game vs. Rockets

Fred VanVleet will miss tonight's game in Houston with left groin soreness, according to TSN's Josh Lewenberg.

VanVleet has averaged 20.6 points, 8.0 assists and 3.9 rebounds in 40.6 minutes per game across his last seven appearances.

In 48 games this season, VanVleet is averaging a career-best 21.6 points, 7.1 assists and 4.6 rebounds per game.