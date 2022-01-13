Nurse looks at moral victory for Raptors in loss to NBA's best team

Toronto Raptors stars Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam are moving up in the NBA's Eastern Conference All-Star fan balloting.

The NBA released its second round of voting Thursday and VanVleet saw his stock rise from 10th to eighth among guards in the East, while Siakam jumped up to eighth from outside the top 10 among forwards.

VanVleet is averaging a career-best 22.0 points on 44.1 per cent shooting -- both career-highs -- while dishing out 6.6 assists a night. The Rockford, Ill., native was also named Eastern Conference Player of the Week on Monday after last week's 37-point triple-double in a win over the Utah Jazz.

Siakam has been more efficient on the offensive end this season, upping his field goal percentage to 47.5 while averaging 20.7 points per game.

Meanwhile, Canadian Andrew Wiggins has vaulted into the Western Conference starting five, occupying the No. 3 spot among West forwards. The Toronto native has averaged 19.3 points a night while shooting 48.2 per cent from the field and 48 per cent from three.

If voting ended Thursday, Wiggins would join teammate Steph Curry, Ja Morant, Nikola Jokic and LeBron James in the West's starting five. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kevin Durant, Joe Embiid, DeMar DeRozan and Trae Young would make up the East's starting unit.

Curry leads the way with 4,463,426 total votes while James is second with just under 4.4 million.