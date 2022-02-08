Two Toronto Raptors will participate in the NBA's All-Star Saturday Night.

Point guard Fred VanVleet will participate in the 3-point contest while, rookie Scottie Barnes will compete in the Skills Challenge.

VanVleet will be participating in his first all-star game, after being named as a reserve last week. The 27-year-old is averaging career highs of 21.6 points, 7.1 assists, and 4.7 rebounds in 47 games this season.

He joins Walt Williams (1997), Jason Kapono (2008-09), Kyle Lowry (2016-18), and Danny Green (2019 as other Raptors to participate in the 3-point contest.

Barnes is averaging 14.8 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists in 44 games this season. The 20-year-old leads all rookies in minutes per game (36.1), ranks second in rebounds, and fourth in scoring and assists.

He will be the fourth Raptor to participate in the Skills challenge along with DeMar DeRozan (2014), Kyle Lowry (2015), and Pascal Siakam (2020).